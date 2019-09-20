Bridge Protocol (BRDG) Price Reaches $0.0005 on Exchanges

Bridge Protocol (CURRENCY:BRDG) traded up 30.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 20th. Bridge Protocol has a market capitalization of $108,361.00 and $29.00 worth of Bridge Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bridge Protocol token can now be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Bridge Protocol has traded 17.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Phoenix (PHX) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Red Pulse Phoenix (PHX) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Wowbit (WWB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000098 BTC.

ZCore (ZCR) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0679 or 0.00000666 BTC.

CARDbuyers (BCARD) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

QYNO (QNO) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Bridge Protocol Token Profile

Bridge Protocol is a token. Bridge Protocol’s total supply is 450,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 224,088,259 tokens. The Reddit community for Bridge Protocol is /r/iambridgeprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bridge Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@bridgeprotocol . The official website for Bridge Protocol is www.bridgeprotocol.io . Bridge Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BridgeProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Bridge Protocol

Bridge Protocol can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Switcheo Network. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bridge Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bridge Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bridge Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

