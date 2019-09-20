Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) shares saw strong trading volume on Friday . 3,677,136 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 424% from the previous session’s volume of 701,873 shares.The stock last traded at $130.11 and had previously closed at $130.03.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BXP. Robert W. Baird set a $152.00 price objective on Boston Properties and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Morgan Stanley raised Boston Properties from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $123.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Boston Properties from $142.00 to $131.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $138.04.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $128.88 and a 200-day moving average of $132.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 4.58 and a current ratio of 4.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.88.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by ($0.68). The business had revenue of $733.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $725.14 million. Boston Properties had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 18.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.32%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BXP. Rational Advisors LLC grew its position in Boston Properties by 66.4% in the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 203 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Boston Properties by 112.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 257 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new position in Boston Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in Boston Properties by 214.8% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in Boston Properties by 1,804.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares in the last quarter.

Boston Properties (NYSE: BXP) is one of the largest publicly-held developers and owners of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

