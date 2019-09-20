Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) Shares Sold by Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,105 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 388 shares during the quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $3,368,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BXP. Rational Advisors LLC increased its stake in Boston Properties by 66.4% during the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 203 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in Boston Properties by 112.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 257 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in Boston Properties by 1,804.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its stake in Boston Properties by 17,500.0% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Boston Properties by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period.

Get Boston Properties alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on BXP. Robert W. Baird set a $152.00 price target on shares of Boston Properties and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Boston Properties from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $123.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $142.00 to $131.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $138.04.

Shares of BXP traded up $0.67 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $130.70. The company had a trading volume of 17,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 630,473. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $128.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $132.24. The stock has a market cap of $20.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.76, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.88. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $107.84 and a 52 week high of $140.35. The company has a quick ratio of 4.58, a current ratio of 4.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($0.68). The company had revenue of $733.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $725.14 million. Boston Properties had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 18.96%. Boston Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 7.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. Boston Properties’s payout ratio is currently 60.32%.

About Boston Properties

Boston Properties (NYSE: BXP) is one of the largest publicly-held developers and owners of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

Featured Story: Limitations to arbitrage trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP).

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.