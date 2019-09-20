BOOM Price Up 13.2% Over Last Week (BOOM)

BOOM (CURRENCY:BOOM) traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 20th. One BOOM token can now be bought for $0.0026 or 0.00000025 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BitMart and DDEX. BOOM has a market capitalization of $1.93 million and approximately $38,399.00 worth of BOOM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, BOOM has traded up 13.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002868 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009870 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.30 or 0.00209858 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $122.48 or 0.01206631 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0732 or 0.00000721 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000169 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.45 or 0.00093110 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00017654 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00020786 BTC.

BOOM Token Profile

BOOM’s total supply is 976,259,224 tokens and its circulating supply is 747,221,597 tokens. BOOM’s official website is www.boomtoken.io . BOOM’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . BOOM’s official message board is medium.com/@theboomtoken

Buying and Selling BOOM

BOOM can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX and BitMart. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOOM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BOOM should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BOOM using one of the exchanges listed above.

