BNP Paribas Analysts Give Kering (EPA:KER) a €520.00 Price Target

BNP Paribas set a €520.00 ($604.65) price target on Kering (EPA:KER) in a report published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a €575.00 ($668.60) price target on shares of Kering and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €540.00 ($627.91) price target on shares of Kering and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €600.00 ($697.67) price target on shares of Kering and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. HSBC set a €600.00 ($697.67) price target on shares of Kering and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Bank of America set a €525.00 ($610.47) price target on shares of Kering and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €549.60 ($639.07).

Shares of EPA:KER opened at €462.65 ($537.97) on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €448.22. Kering has a 52 week low of €231.35 ($269.01) and a 52 week high of €417.40 ($485.35).

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories worldwide. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, and other leather products; eyewear and textile accessories; jewelry and watches; and T-shirts, sweatshirts, polo shirts, etc., as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women.

