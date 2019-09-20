BLUE Market Cap Reaches $6.60 Million (BLUE)

BLUE (CURRENCY:BLUE) traded down 4.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 19th. BLUE has a market cap of $6.60 million and $6,690.00 worth of BLUE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BLUE token can now be bought for approximately $0.18 or 0.00001932 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinExchange, YoBit, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and IDEX. Over the last seven days, BLUE has traded 26.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002876 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009805 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.47 or 0.00209503 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $124.88 or 0.01219161 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00000752 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000170 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.58 or 0.00093478 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00018026 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00020359 BTC.

About BLUE

BLUE’s genesis date was October 17th, 2017. BLUE’s total supply is 42,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,645,278 tokens. BLUE’s official message board is t.co/RoxhCbc3ku . BLUE’s official website is www.blueprotocol.com . BLUE’s official Twitter account is @EthereumBlue . The Reddit community for BLUE is /r/BlueCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling BLUE

BLUE can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), CoinExchange and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BLUE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BLUE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BLUE using one of the exchanges listed above.

