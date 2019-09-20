Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on BLMN. Guggenheim upgraded Bloomin’ Brands from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 24th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Bloomin’ Brands from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and raised their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. BidaskClub upgraded Bloomin’ Brands from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Deutsche Bank began coverage on Bloomin’ Brands in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They set a buy rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bloomin’ Brands from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Bloomin’ Brands currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $21.80.

BLMN opened at $20.39 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.18, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.21. Bloomin’ Brands has a 1 year low of $15.12 and a 1 year high of $22.22. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.78, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.27.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The restaurant operator reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. Bloomin’ Brands had a return on equity of 105.54% and a net margin of 2.62%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. Bloomin’ Brands’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bloomin’ Brands will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. Bloomin’ Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.67%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLMN. LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Bloomin’ Brands in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 35.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 7,144 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,881 shares during the period. Flinton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Finally, Riverhead Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $144,000.

About Bloomin’ Brands

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill, an upscale casual seafood restaurant; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

