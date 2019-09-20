Blackrock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN) is Hilltop Holdings Inc.’s 3rd Largest Position

Hilltop Holdings Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Blackrock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN) by 13.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 487,973 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 74,400 shares during the quarter. Blackrock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust accounts for 2.5% of Hilltop Holdings Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Hilltop Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Blackrock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust were worth $11,569,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Blackrock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,531,751 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $36,333,000 after buying an additional 164,427 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Blackrock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 489,698 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $11,615,000 after buying an additional 3,391 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Blackrock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 487,880 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $11,573,000 after buying an additional 23,294 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Blackrock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 415,938 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $9,866,000 after buying an additional 9,122 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Blackrock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 248,162 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,886,000 after buying an additional 57,892 shares during the period.

Shares of BBN stock opened at $24.45 on Friday. Blackrock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust has a twelve month low of $19.59 and a twelve month high of $25.65. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.47.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a $0.112 dividend. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th.

Blackrock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in taxable municipal securities, which include Build America Bonds.

