Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twelve research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have given a hold recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $91.71.

BLKB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Blackbaud from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Blackbaud from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Blackbaud in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. BidaskClub lowered shares of Blackbaud from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Blackbaud to $89.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st.

Shares of BLKB stock traded down $1.32 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $91.77. 4,696 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 205,791. Blackbaud has a 1-year low of $58.23 and a 1-year high of $103.41. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $91.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a PE ratio of 49.03, a PEG ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 1.21.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.37. Blackbaud had a net margin of 3.04% and a return on equity of 20.51%. The business had revenue of $226.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Blackbaud will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 28th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 27th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. Blackbaud’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.67%.

In other news, Director Joyce Nelson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.62, for a total transaction of $88,620.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,067,959.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director George H. Ellis sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.20, for a total transaction of $176,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $388,432.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Blackbaud during the 2nd quarter worth $3,071,000. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Blackbaud by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,155 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $764,000 after buying an additional 595 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blackbaud during the 1st quarter worth $217,000. Granite Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Blackbaud by 140.9% during the 2nd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 35,465 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,961,000 after buying an additional 20,746 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Blackbaud by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 632,519 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,431,000 after buying an additional 6,679 shares during the period.

Blackbaud, Inc provides cloud software solutions to nonprofits, foundations, companies, education institutions, healthcare organizations, individual change agents, and other charitable giving entities. The company offers fundraising and relationship management solutions and services, including Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT, Blackbaud CRM, Blackbaud Luminate CRM, Blackbaud eTapestry, Blackbaud TeamRaiser, everydayhero, Blackbaud Peer-to-Peer Fundraising, and Blackbaud Guided Fundraising; and marketing and engagement solutions, such as Blackbaud Luminate Online, Blackbaud Online Express, Blackbaud NetCommunity, Blackbaud Attentive.ly, and Blackbaud School Website System.

