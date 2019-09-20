BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) Rating Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) was downgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on BJRI. Piper Jaffray Companies reduced their price target on BJ’s Restaurants from $70.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 26th. Barclays set a $32.00 price objective on BJ’s Restaurants and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective (down from $59.00) on shares of BJ’s Restaurants in a report on Friday, July 26th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on BJ’s Restaurants from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on BJ’s Restaurants from $53.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. BJ’s Restaurants presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:BJRI traded down $0.49 on Friday, hitting $35.77. 568,449 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 523,167. BJ’s Restaurants has a 52 week low of $32.62 and a 52 week high of $72.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.16. The company has a market cap of $731.89 million, a PE ratio of 15.22, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.88.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The restaurant operator reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.06). BJ’s Restaurants had a net margin of 4.05% and a return on equity of 14.63%. The company had revenue of $301.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. BJ’s Restaurants’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that BJ’s Restaurants will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Greg Trojan acquired 14,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $32.92 per share, with a total value of $474,048.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gerald W. Deitchle acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $33.81 per share, for a total transaction of $101,430.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 36.2% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,173 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 1,905 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants during the 2nd quarter valued at about $272,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 83,109 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,652,000 after buying an additional 2,005 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS purchased a new position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants during the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,981,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 141.1% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 566,293 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $26,774,000 after buying an additional 331,443 shares in the last quarter.

BJ’s Restaurants Company Profile

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. Its restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrées, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. As of April 16, 2019, the company owned and operated 204 casual dining restaurants that offer dine-in, take-out, delivery, and party catering services in 27 states of Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, and Washington.

