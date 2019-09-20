BitSend (BSD) Trading Down 5.2% Over Last Week

BitSend (CURRENCY:BSD) traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 20th. BitSend has a total market cap of $246,930.00 and $456.00 worth of BitSend was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitSend coin can now be purchased for $0.0101 or 0.00000099 BTC on major exchanges including Livecoin, LiteBit.eu, SouthXchange and Cryptopia. During the last seven days, BitSend has traded 5.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $96.65 or 0.00948367 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00003709 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001570 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000170 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000095 BTC.

BitSend Profile

BSD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 7th, 2014. BitSend’s total supply is 24,569,600 coins. The official website for BitSend is www.bitsend.info . BitSend’s official Twitter account is @Bit_send

BitSend Coin Trading

BitSend can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Upbit, SouthXchange, Livecoin, LiteBit.eu and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitSend directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitSend should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitSend using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

