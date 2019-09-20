Bitrue Coin Price Reaches $0.10 on Exchanges (BTR)

Bitrue Coin (CURRENCY:BTR) traded 4.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 20th. Over the last seven days, Bitrue Coin has traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Bitrue Coin token can currently be bought for about $0.10 or 0.00000986 BTC on major exchanges. Bitrue Coin has a market cap of $14.10 million and $1.52 million worth of Bitrue Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00040119 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $545.56 or 0.05340995 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000391 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0316 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0303 or 0.00000297 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001069 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Bitrue Coin Profile

BTR is a token. Its launch date was February 14th, 2019. Bitrue Coin's total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 140,100,001 tokens. The official website for Bitrue Coin is www.bitrue.com. Bitrue Coin's official message board is medium.com/@bitrue. The Reddit community for Bitrue Coin is /r/BitrueOfficial

Buying and Selling Bitrue Coin

Bitrue Coin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitrue. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitrue Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitrue Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitrue Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

