BitRent Price Up 95.5% Over Last Week (RNTB)

BitRent (CURRENCY:RNTB) traded 7.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 20th. Over the last seven days, BitRent has traded up 95.5% against the US dollar. BitRent has a total market capitalization of $57,983.00 and approximately $2.00 worth of BitRent was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitRent token can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Bit-Z, YoBit and OTCBTC.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009848 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.19 or 0.00208386 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $122.70 or 0.01206665 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0730 or 0.00000718 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000168 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.47 or 0.00093161 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00017548 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00020809 BTC.

BitRent Token Profile

BitRent’s launch date was September 28th, 2017. BitRent’s total supply is 941,988,500 tokens and its circulating supply is 841,738,500 tokens. The official website for BitRent is bitrent.io . BitRent’s official Twitter account is @bit_rent and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BitRent is /r/BitRent and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitRent’s official message board is medium.com/@bitrent

BitRent Token Trading

BitRent can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OTCBTC, Bit-Z, HitBTC, YoBit and Exrates. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitRent directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitRent should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitRent using one of the exchanges listed above.

