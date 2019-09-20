BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) Given a $21.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) has been assigned a $21.00 target price by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 96.81% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on BTAI. HC Wainwright set a $25.00 price objective on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. ValuEngine cut shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. BioXcel Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.75.

BioXcel Therapeutics stock traded down $1.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.67. 74,617 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 60,384. BioXcel Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $2.41 and a 12-month high of $12.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.93 and a current ratio of 3.93. The stock has a market cap of $154.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.08 and a beta of 3.05. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.16.

BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.02). On average, equities research analysts forecast that BioXcel Therapeutics will post -2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Peter Mueller acquired 8,446 shares of BioXcel Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.74 per share, for a total transaction of $73,818.04. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Frank Yocca acquired 6,547 shares of BioXcel Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.67 per share, with a total value of $56,762.49. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 18,976 shares of company stock valued at $165,104 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 64.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $53,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $138,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $198,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 247.7% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 43,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 31,218 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 59.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 71,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,000 after purchasing an additional 26,800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.05% of the company’s stock.

About BioXcel Therapeutics

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on novel artificial intelligence-based drug development in the fields of neuroscience and immuno-oncology in the United States. The company is involved in developing BXCL501, a sublingual thin film formulation of dexmedetomidine designed for acute treatment of agitation resulting from neurological and psychiatric disorders; and BXCL701, an immuno-oncology agent designed for the treatment of prostate and pancreatic cancers.

