Biomerica (NASDAQ:BMRA) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $2.68

Shares of Biomerica, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRA) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.68 and traded as low as $3.09. Biomerica shares last traded at $3.18, with a volume of 347 shares traded.

Separately, B. Riley set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Biomerica and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.68. The company has a market cap of $30.65 million, a P/E ratio of -12.23 and a beta of 1.45.

Biomerica (NASDAQ:BMRA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 30th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.08). Biomerica had a negative net margin of 46.01% and a negative return on equity of 58.31%. The company had revenue of $1.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 million. Equities research analysts predict that Biomerica, Inc. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Biomerica stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Biomerica, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRA) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 17,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned approximately 0.18% of Biomerica at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

About Biomerica (NASDAQ:BMRA)

Biomerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets medical diagnostic products for the early detection and monitoring of chronic diseases and medical conditions. The company's diagnostic test kits are used to analyze blood, urine, or fecal samples from patients in the diagnosis of various diseases and other medical complications; or to measure the level of specific hormones, antibodies, antigens, or other substances, which exist in the human body in extremely small concentrations.

