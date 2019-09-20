Biohaven Pharmaceutical’s (BHVN) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at William Blair

William Blair reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) in a report published on Tuesday, TipRanks reports.

BHVN has been the topic of several other reports. Goldman Sachs Group set a $89.00 price target on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Morgan Stanley set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Oppenheimer set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. Finally, Barclays restated a hold rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Biohaven Pharmaceutical currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $69.36.

NYSE:BHVN traded down $0.81 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $46.89. 1,489,306 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 743,831. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.79. Biohaven Pharmaceutical has a fifty-two week low of $29.17 and a fifty-two week high of $67.86. The company has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of -7.62 and a beta of 0.32.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($2.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.09) by ($0.26). On average, equities analysts anticipate that Biohaven Pharmaceutical will post -7.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John W. Childs purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $40.37 per share, for a total transaction of $403,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO James Engelhart purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $43.05 per share, for a total transaction of $107,625.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 22,500 shares of company stock worth $900,675. 23.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the first quarter worth about $52,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the second quarter worth about $65,000. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the second quarter worth about $71,000. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 165.9% during the second quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 1,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 1,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 94.7% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

About Biohaven Pharmaceutical

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops late-stage products candidates targeting neurological diseases in the United States. Its clinical stage products include Rimegepant, a product that has completed phase III trials and is in long-term safety ongoing process for acute treatment and prevention of migraine; BHV-3500 that has completed phase I clinical trial for acute treatment and prevention of migraine; and Troriluzole that has completed II/III randomization phase and is ongoing extension trial for ataxias.

