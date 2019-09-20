BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) Director Mark A. Sirgo Sells 24,506 Shares

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) Director Mark A. Sirgo sold 24,506 shares of BioDelivery Sciences International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.79, for a total transaction of $117,383.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,874,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,979,511.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

BDSI traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.65. The company had a trading volume of 152,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 395,928. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 2.09. BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.60 and a 12 month high of $5.37. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.53. The company has a market cap of $414.48 million, a P/E ratio of -6.36 and a beta of 0.30.

BioDelivery Sciences International (NASDAQ:BDSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.12. BioDelivery Sciences International had a negative net margin of 34.73% and a negative return on equity of 0.85%. The firm had revenue of $29.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.30 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BDSI. ValuEngine lowered shares of BioDelivery Sciences International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. BidaskClub raised shares of BioDelivery Sciences International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.20.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International in the second quarter worth $1,860,000. United Services Automobile Association lifted its position in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 125.1% in the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 333,209 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,549,000 after purchasing an additional 185,200 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International in the second quarter worth $2,358,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 967.3% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 274,282 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 248,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 73.2% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 293,112 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 123,852 shares in the last quarter. 68.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BioDelivery Sciences International

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products principally in the areas of pain management and addiction. The company provides its products based on its patented BioErodible MucoAdhesive drug delivery technology, a small erodible polymer film for application to the buccal mucosa, as well as other drug delivery technologies.

