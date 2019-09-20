BioCardia (OTCMKTS:BCDA) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Dawson James

Dawson James started coverage on shares of BioCardia (OTCMKTS:BCDA) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Dawson James also issued estimates for BioCardia’s Q3 2019 earnings at ($0.43) EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, FY2019 earnings at ($0.85) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.60) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.27 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.68 EPS.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of BioCardia from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.

Get BioCardia alerts:

BCDA traded down $0.38 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.06. 20,345 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,344. BioCardia has a one year low of $4.17 and a one year high of $32.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.58.

BioCardia (OTCMKTS:BCDA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share for the quarter. BioCardia had a negative return on equity of 423.10% and a negative net margin of 2,191.28%. The business had revenue of $0.09 million for the quarter.

In related news, Director Simon H. Stertzer bought 166,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.00 per share, for a total transaction of $999,996.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 26.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About BioCardia

BioCardia, Inc, a clinical-stage regenerative medicine company, develops therapeutics for cardiovascular diseases. Its lead therapeutic candidate is the CardiAMP Cell Therapy System for the treatment of heart failure and chronic myocardial ischemia. The company is also developing CardiALLO Cell Therapy System, an investigational culture expanded bone marrow derived from mesenchymal cell therapy, which is in Phase I/II trial for the treatment of ischemic systolic heart failure.

See Also: What is a Tariff?

Receive News & Ratings for BioCardia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioCardia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.