Biocardia Inc (NYSE:BCDA) Given $24.00 Consensus Target Price by Brokerages

Biocardia Inc (NYSE:BCDA) has been assigned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokers have set a twelve-month consensus target price of $24.00 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post ($0.43) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Biocardia an industry rank of 86 out of 256 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Separately, Dawson James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Biocardia in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of BCDA traded down $0.10 on Friday, hitting $5.34. 2,093 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,240. Biocardia has a one year low of $4.17 and a one year high of $32.22.

Biocardia (NYSE:BCDA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.09 million for the quarter.

Biocardia Company Profile

BioCardia, Inc, a clinical-stage regenerative medicine company, develops therapeutics for cardiovascular diseases. Its lead therapeutic candidate is the CardiAMP Cell Therapy System for the treatment of heart failure and chronic myocardial ischemia. The company is also developing CardiALLO Cell Therapy System, an investigational culture expanded bone marrow derived from mesenchymal cell therapy, which is in Phase I/II trial for the treatment of ischemic systolic heart failure.

