BidaskClub Lowers Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) to Sell

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on MNRO. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Monro in a report on Friday, August 9th. They set a market perform rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Monro from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of Monro to $85.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. CL King reissued a hold rating on shares of Monro in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, CIBC reissued a market perform rating on shares of Monro in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Monro has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $86.78.

MNRO opened at $74.32 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.23, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.79. Monro has a 52-week low of $60.78 and a 52-week high of $89.72. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.58.

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The auto parts company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $317.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $320.60 million. Monro had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 12.01%. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Monro will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 26th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This is an increase from Monro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 23rd. Monro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.97%.

In other Monro news, insider Maureen Mulholland sold 500 shares of Monro stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.40, for a total transaction of $42,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,445.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Donald Glickman sold 2,500 shares of Monro stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.14, for a total transaction of $215,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 173,578 shares in the company, valued at $14,952,008.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 13,500 shares of company stock worth $1,152,285. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MNRO. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in Monro by 359.4% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 409,252 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $34,909,000 after purchasing an additional 320,167 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Monro by 388.6% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 357,238 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $30,472,000 after purchasing an additional 284,129 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Monro by 4.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,878,294 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $416,119,000 after purchasing an additional 189,012 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Monro by 1,259.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 148,458 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $12,664,000 after purchasing an additional 137,535 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Monro during the second quarter worth about $11,713,000.

Monro Company Profile

Monro, Inc provides automotive undercar repair, and tire sales and services in the United States. The company offers range of services on passenger cars, light trucks, and vans for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension, and wheel alignment. It also provides other products and services, including tires and routine maintenance services, including state inspections.

