BidaskClub Lowers Hospitality Properties Trust (NASDAQ:HPT) to Sell

BidaskClub lowered shares of Hospitality Properties Trust (NASDAQ:HPT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on HPT. Zacks Investment Research cut Hospitality Properties Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Hospitality Properties Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised Hospitality Properties Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $28.33.

HPT opened at $24.84 on Tuesday. Hospitality Properties Trust has a 1-year low of $22.47 and a 1-year high of $29.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.48 and a 200-day moving average of $25.35.

Hospitality Properties Trust (NASDAQ:HPT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.02. Hospitality Properties Trust had a negative return on equity of 7.74% and a negative net margin of 9.12%. The company had revenue of $610.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $606.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. Hospitality Properties Trust’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Hospitality Properties Trust will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HPT. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Hospitality Properties Trust by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,617,866 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,515,000 after purchasing an additional 18,719 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Hospitality Properties Trust by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,429,333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,012,000 after purchasing an additional 178,754 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its position in Hospitality Properties Trust by 6.2% in the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 12,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Hospitality Properties Trust by 5.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 19,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares during the period. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its position in Hospitality Properties Trust by 1.5% in the first quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 87,446 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,311 shares during the period. 74.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hospitality Properties Trust Company Profile

Hospitality Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, which owns a diverse portfolio of hotels and travel centers located in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and Canada. HPT's properties are operated under long term management or lease agreements. HPT is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

