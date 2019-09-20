BetterBetting 24-Hour Volume Tops $7.00 (BETR)

BetterBetting (CURRENCY:BETR) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 20th. BetterBetting has a total market cap of $179,572.00 and approximately $7.00 worth of BetterBetting was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, BetterBetting has traded 5.7% higher against the dollar. One BetterBetting token can currently be bought for $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges including Bancor Network and HitBTC.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002880 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009835 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.25 or 0.00208565 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $122.86 or 0.01205538 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0737 or 0.00000723 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000169 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.45 or 0.00092739 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00017586 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00020690 BTC.

BetterBetting Profile

BetterBetting’s genesis date was December 14th, 2017. BetterBetting’s total supply is 200,585,763 tokens and its circulating supply is 187,527,367 tokens. BetterBetting’s official website is www.betterbetting.org . BetterBetting’s official Twitter account is @BETRBetting and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling BetterBetting

BetterBetting can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BetterBetting directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BetterBetting should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BetterBetting using one of the exchanges listed above.

