Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) Given a $90.00 Price Target at Loop Capital

Loop Capital set a $90.00 price target on Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the technology retailer’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Wedbush reiterated a buy rating and issued a $63.00 target price on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on shares of Best Buy from $76.00 to $70.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Monday, July 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Best Buy from $77.00 to $70.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Best Buy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $77.94.

BBY stock traded down $0.82 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $66.77. The company had a trading volume of 2,265,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,050,068. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.68. The company has a market cap of $18.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.08. Best Buy has a twelve month low of $47.72 and a twelve month high of $81.66.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The technology retailer reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $9.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.55 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 3.52% and a return on equity of 48.56%. Best Buy’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Best Buy will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 18th. Best Buy’s payout ratio is 37.59%.

In other Best Buy news, insider Todd G. Hartman sold 9,008 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.01, for a total transaction of $648,666.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,446,467.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lisa Caputo sold 2,500 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.20, for a total transaction of $188,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 45,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,454,387.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,381,448 shares of company stock valued at $101,304,357. Company insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB increased its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 43.6% during the 1st quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 61,207 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $4,349,000 after purchasing an additional 18,575 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank increased its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 7,084 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,251,427 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $87,262,000 after purchasing an additional 165,350 shares in the last quarter. Stormborn Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Best Buy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,553,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 93.1% during the 2nd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 100,371 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $6,968,000 after purchasing an additional 48,389 shares in the last quarter. 78.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Best Buy Company Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc operates as a retailer of technology products, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide Computing and Mobile Phones, such as computing and peripherals, e-readers, networking products, tablets, and wearables, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio, and smart home products; and entertainment products consisting of drones, movies, music, and toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

