Berenberg Bank Increases Resolute Mining (LON:RSG) Price Target to GBX 120

Resolute Mining (LON:RSG) had its target price lifted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 114 ($1.49) to GBX 120 ($1.57) in a research note released on Thursday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a not rated rating on shares of Resolute Mining in a research report on Friday, August 30th.

Get Resolute Mining alerts:

RSG stock traded up GBX 1.55 ($0.02) during trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 89.54 ($1.17). The company had a trading volume of 7,872 shares. Resolute Mining has a 1-year low of GBX 65.50 ($0.86) and a 1-year high of GBX 119.50 ($1.56). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.04, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Resolute Mining Limited engages in the mining, exploration, development, and production of gold properties in Africa and Australia. The company's flagship project is the Syama Gold Mine located in Mali, West Africa. It is also involved in the prospecting and exploration of minerals. The company was incorporated in 2001 and is based in Perth, Australia.

Recommended Story: What is dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for Resolute Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Resolute Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.