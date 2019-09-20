Berenberg Bank Analysts Give ENI (ETR:ENI) a €15.50 Price Target

Berenberg Bank set a €15.50 ($18.02) target price on ENI (ETR:ENI) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Goldman Sachs Group set a €20.00 ($23.26) target price on shares of ENI and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Barclays set a €18.00 ($20.93) target price on shares of ENI and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €17.00 ($19.77) target price on shares of ENI and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €19.00 ($22.09) target price on shares of ENI and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, HSBC set a €14.60 ($16.98) target price on shares of ENI and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €16.99 ($19.75).

ENI opened at €14.41 ($16.76) on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of €13.63 and a 200 day moving average price of €14.55. The company has a market cap of $52.38 billion and a PE ratio of 15.08. ENI has a 1 year low of €12.80 ($14.89) and a 1 year high of €16.70 ($19.42). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.82, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Eni S.p.A. engages in the oil and gas, electricity generation and sale, and petrochemicals businesses. The company is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, and field development and production activities, as well as liquefied natural gas (LNG) operations in 43 countries, including Italy, Libya, Egypt, Norway, the United Kingdom, Angola, Congo, Nigeria, the United States, Kazakhstan, Algeria, Australia, Iraq, Indonesia, Ghana, Mozambique, Oman, and the United Arab Emirates.

