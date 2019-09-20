BB&T Co. (NYSE:BBT) Director K. David Jr. Boyer Sells 4,285 Shares

BB&T Co. (NYSE:BBT) Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 4,285 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.64, for a total transaction of $225,562.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

BBT traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $52.89. The company had a trading volume of 14,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,028,604. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $40.42 billion, a PE ratio of 13.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.15. BB&T Co. has a twelve month low of $40.68 and a twelve month high of $53.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.97.

BB&T (NYSE:BBT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.04. BB&T had a net margin of 23.58% and a return on equity of 12.23%. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. BB&T’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that BB&T Co. will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 13th. BB&T’s dividend payout ratio is 44.44%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BBT. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BB&T during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Marino Stram & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BB&T during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of BB&T by 149.2% during the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 957 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 573 shares during the period. Capital Bank & Trust Co grew its position in shares of BB&T by 49.6% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 935 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BB&T during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 70.16% of the company’s stock.

BBT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of BB&T from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $55.00 price objective on shares of BB&T and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Deutsche Bank set a $59.00 price objective on shares of BB&T and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley set a $51.00 price objective on shares of BB&T and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of BB&T from $51.50 to $50.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.95.

About BB&T

BB&T Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services for small and mid-size businesses, public agencies, local governments, corporations, and individuals in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through four segments: Community Banking Retail and Consumer Finance, Community Banking Commercial, Insurance Holdings, and Financial Services and Commercial Finance.

