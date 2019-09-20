Barkerville Gold Mines (CVE:BGM) Sets New 12-Month High at $0.47

Shares of Barkerville Gold Mines Ltd (CVE:BGM) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.47 and last traded at C$0.45, with a volume of 421171 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.45.

BGM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets set a C$0.80 price objective on shares of Barkerville Gold Mines and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Pi Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Barkerville Gold Mines from C$1.30 to C$1.35 in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th.

Get Barkerville Gold Mines alerts:

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.37. The stock has a market cap of $227.82 million and a PE ratio of -3.36. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.05.

Barkerville Gold Mines Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of gold mineral properties in Canada. The company focuses on the development of Cariboo Mining District of central British Columbia. It controls approximately 195,000 hectares of mineral tenures and Crown-Granted mineral claims, as well as a block of contiguous mineral tenures package centered around the Town of Wells, which is located to the east of Quesnel, British Columbia.

Further Reading: Bar Chart

Receive News & Ratings for Barkerville Gold Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barkerville Gold Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.