Bango (LON:BGO) Earns “Corporate” Rating from FinnCap

FinnCap reaffirmed their corporate rating on shares of Bango (LON:BGO) in a report issued on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

BGO opened at GBX 148 ($1.93) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $104.37 million and a P/E ratio of -36.10. Bango has a 12 month low of GBX 73.04 ($0.95) and a 12 month high of GBX 177 ($2.31). The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 127.16 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 108.89.

In other Bango news, insider Anil Malhotra sold 9,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 124 ($1.62), for a total transaction of £11,284 ($14,744.54). Also, insider Ray Anderson bought 20,909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 80 ($1.05) per share, with a total value of £16,727.20 ($21,857.05).

Bango plc develops, markets, and sells technology to enable mobile phone users to make payments for goods and services on connected devices primarily in the United Kingdom. The company offers Bango Platform, which enables app stores and merchants to pay using carrier billing and wallets; Bango Grid that enables stores to plan, launch, and manage their payment routes; and Bango Boost, a tool to monitor and optimize carrier billing services.

