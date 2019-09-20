Baader Bank Analysts Give Wirecard (ETR:WDI) a €230.00 Price Target

Baader Bank set a €230.00 ($267.44) target price on Wirecard (ETR:WDI) in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

WDI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Warburg Research set a €220.00 ($255.81) price target on shares of Wirecard and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Independent Research set a €162.00 ($188.37) price target on shares of Wirecard and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €165.00 ($191.86) price target on shares of Wirecard and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Barclays set a €200.00 ($232.56) price target on shares of Wirecard and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €200.00 ($232.56) price target on shares of Wirecard and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €197.43 ($229.57).

Shares of ETR WDI opened at €149.90 ($174.30) on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is €147.13 and its 200 day moving average price is €137.58. Wirecard has a 1 year low of €131.00 ($152.33) and a 1 year high of €159.80 ($185.81). The company has a market capitalization of $18.52 billion and a PE ratio of 43.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.33, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75.

Wirecard AG, a technology company, provides outsourcing and white label solutions for electronic payment transactions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Payment Processing & Risk Management, Acquiring & Issuing, and Call Center & Communication Services. The Payment Processing & Risk Management segment provides products and service for the acceptance or transactions, and the processing of electronic payments and associated processes.

