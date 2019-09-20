B. Riley Analysts Give Jernigan Capital (NYSE:JCAP) a $26.00 Price Target

B. Riley set a $26.00 price target on Jernigan Capital (NYSE:JCAP) in a research report released on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on JCAP. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Jernigan Capital from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Raymond James cut shares of Jernigan Capital from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Jernigan Capital from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $24.00.

Get Jernigan Capital alerts:

JCAP stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.61. 422,132 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 148,839. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $434.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.43 and a beta of 0.47. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.62. Jernigan Capital has a 1-year low of $18.76 and a 1-year high of $22.20.

Jernigan Capital (NYSE:JCAP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $10.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.38 million. Jernigan Capital had a net margin of 165.18% and a return on equity of 20.21%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Jernigan Capital will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.14%. Jernigan Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.31%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JCAP. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Jernigan Capital by 63.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 6,688 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Jernigan Capital by 476.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,494 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 2,888 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Jernigan Capital by 54.6% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,604 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 4,450 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Jernigan Capital by 3.2% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 26,235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $552,000 after buying an additional 807 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Jernigan Capital by 25.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 27,327 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $575,000 after buying an additional 5,502 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.78% of the company’s stock.

About Jernigan Capital

Jernigan Capital, Inc is a New York Stock Exchange-listed real estate investment trust (NYSE: JCAP) that provides debt and equity capital to private developers, owners, and operators of self-storage facilities. Our mission is to be the preeminent capital partner for self-storage entrepreneurs nationwide by offering creative solutions through an experienced team demonstrating the highest levels of integrity, dedication, excellence and community, while maximizing shareholder value.

Read More: What causes a stock to be most active?

Receive News & Ratings for Jernigan Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jernigan Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.