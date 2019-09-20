Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. The company is focused on developing novel therapies for the management of pain and other central nervous system disorders. Its product candidate portfolio consists of AXS-02 and AXS-05 which are in clinical trial stage. Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. is based in New York. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Axsome Therapeutics from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. HC Wainwright set a $30.00 target price on Axsome Therapeutics and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. SunTrust Banks started coverage on Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $35.00 target price (up from $25.00) on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Axsome Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $30.83.

Shares of Axsome Therapeutics stock opened at $27.37 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.18, a quick ratio of 4.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.11. Axsome Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.94 and a 12-month high of $30.50.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.10). On average, analysts predict that Axsome Therapeutics will post -1.49 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics by 41.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Axsome Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $281,000. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in Axsome Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,517,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $14,906,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.02% of the company’s stock.

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. Its product pipeline includes AXS-05, which is in the Phase III clinical trial for the treatment resistant depression; Phase II/III clinical trials in agitation associated with Alzheimer's disease; and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of smoking cessation, as well as for major depressive disorder.

