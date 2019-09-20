Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) Downgraded by ValuEngine to “Hold”

ValuEngine lowered shares of Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Avanos Medical from $57.00 to $48.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Avanos Medical in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $45.00 price objective on Avanos Medical and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Avanos Medical has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $57.50.

AVNS traded up $0.43 on Thursday, hitting $37.07. 100,331 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 261,512. Avanos Medical has a twelve month low of $31.78 and a twelve month high of $70.10. The company has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.21 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.99.

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.03. Avanos Medical had a positive return on equity of 4.18% and a negative net margin of 3.92%. The firm had revenue of $172.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. Avanos Medical’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Avanos Medical will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Avanos Medical by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 19,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avanos Medical by 39.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avanos Medical by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 25,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Avanos Medical by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 34,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avanos Medical by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. 94.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avanos Medical, Inc operates as a medical technology company that focuses on delivering medical device solutions to improve patients' quality of life worldwide. It provides a portfolio of products focuses on respiratory and digestive health; pain management solutions; and minimally invasive interventional pain therapies, closed airway suction systems, and enteral feeding tubes.

