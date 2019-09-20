Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) Downgraded by ValuEngine to “Hold”

ValuEngine lowered shares of Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.
Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Avanos Medical from $57.00 to $48.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Avanos Medical in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $45.00 price objective on Avanos Medical and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Avanos Medical has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $57.50.
AVNS traded up $0.43 on Thursday, hitting $37.07. 100,331 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 261,512. Avanos Medical has a twelve month low of $31.78 and a twelve month high of $70.10. The company has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.21 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.99.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Avanos Medical by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 19,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avanos Medical by 39.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avanos Medical by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 25,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Avanos Medical by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 34,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avanos Medical by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. 94.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Avanos Medical
Avanos Medical, Inc operates as a medical technology company that focuses on delivering medical device solutions to improve patients' quality of life worldwide. It provides a portfolio of products focuses on respiratory and digestive health; pain management solutions; and minimally invasive interventional pain therapies, closed airway suction systems, and enteral feeding tubes.
Featured Story: Buyback
To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.
Receive News & Ratings for Avanos Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avanos Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.