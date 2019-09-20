Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (TSE:AUP) Shares Down 0.1%

Shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc (TSE:AUP) (NASDAQ:AUPH) fell 0.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$8.03 and last traded at C$8.18, 31,001 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 42% from the average session volume of 53,486 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$8.19.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$7.90 and its 200-day moving average price is C$8.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 18.05 and a current ratio of 18.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $777.49 million and a PE ratio of -11.74.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (TSE:AUP) (NASDAQ:AUPH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported C($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.20) by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$0.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$0.07 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapeutic drugs for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in Canada, the United States, China, and Switzerland. The company is developing voclosporin, a calcineurin inhibitor for the treatment of lupus nephritis, dry eye syndrome, and focal segmental glomerulosclerosis.

