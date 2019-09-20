ATN (ATN) Price Tops $0.0211 on Exchanges

ATN (CURRENCY:ATN) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 20th. One ATN token can now be bought for about $0.0211 or 0.00000208 BTC on popular exchanges including BigONE, RightBTC, Allcoin and Hotbit. ATN has a market cap of $1.78 million and approximately $1.46 million worth of ATN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, ATN has traded 18.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002894 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009874 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.38 or 0.00210557 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $123.09 or 0.01212451 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0737 or 0.00000726 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000172 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.56 or 0.00094149 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00018378 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00020932 BTC.

About ATN

ATN’s total supply is 210,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 84,302,524 tokens. ATN’s official Twitter account is @atn_io . The Reddit community for ATN is /r/ATN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ATN’s official website is atn.io

ATN Token Trading

ATN can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BigONE, Hotbit, RightBTC and Allcoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ATN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ATN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ATN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

