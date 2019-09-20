Athene Holding Ltd (NYSE:ATH) Director Buys $250,000.00 in Stock

Athene Holding Ltd (NYSE:ATH) Director Marc A. Beilinson purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Shares of NYSE ATH opened at $42.70 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.14. Athene Holding Ltd has a 52-week low of $36.00 and a 52-week high of $53.92. The firm has a market cap of $7.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.
Athene (NYSE:ATH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Athene had a net margin of 16.27% and a return on equity of 12.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.48 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Athene Holding Ltd will post 6.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in Athene by 292.1% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 154,791 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,665,000 after acquiring an additional 115,311 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in Athene by 1.3% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 34,239 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,474,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Algebris UK Ltd boosted its position in Athene by 49.7% during the second quarter. Algebris UK Ltd now owns 472,763 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $20,357,000 after acquiring an additional 156,864 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Athene by 193.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 161,326 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,947,000 after acquiring an additional 106,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in Athene by 54.4% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 250,930 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,805,000 after acquiring an additional 88,360 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.73% of the company’s stock.
Athene Company Profile
Athene Holding Ltd., a retirement services company, issues, reinsures, and acquires retirement savings products in the United States and Bermuda. It offers fixed deferred, immediate, and payout annuities; and funding agreements and pension risk transfer products to institutional investors. The company's products are designed for individuals and institutions seeking to fund retirement needs.
