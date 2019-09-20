Athene Holding Ltd (NYSE:ATH) Director Buys $250,000.00 in Stock

Athene Holding Ltd (NYSE:ATH) Director Marc A. Beilinson purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE ATH opened at $42.70 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.14. Athene Holding Ltd has a 52-week low of $36.00 and a 52-week high of $53.92. The firm has a market cap of $7.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Athene (NYSE:ATH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Athene had a net margin of 16.27% and a return on equity of 12.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.48 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Athene Holding Ltd will post 6.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on ATH shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Athene from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of Athene from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Athene from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 13th. BMO Capital Markets set a $68.00 target price on shares of Athene and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Athene in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.78.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in Athene by 292.1% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 154,791 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,665,000 after acquiring an additional 115,311 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in Athene by 1.3% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 34,239 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,474,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Algebris UK Ltd boosted its position in Athene by 49.7% during the second quarter. Algebris UK Ltd now owns 472,763 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $20,357,000 after acquiring an additional 156,864 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Athene by 193.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 161,326 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,947,000 after acquiring an additional 106,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in Athene by 54.4% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 250,930 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,805,000 after acquiring an additional 88,360 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.73% of the company’s stock.

Athene Company Profile

Athene Holding Ltd., a retirement services company, issues, reinsures, and acquires retirement savings products in the United States and Bermuda. It offers fixed deferred, immediate, and payout annuities; and funding agreements and pension risk transfer products to institutional investors. The company's products are designed for individuals and institutions seeking to fund retirement needs.

