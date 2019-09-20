Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) Insider Susan E. Pietrucha Sells 18,000 Shares

Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) insider Susan E. Pietrucha sold 18,000 shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.33, for a total value of $1,625,940.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $448,669.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of NYSE:AJG traded down $0.67 during trading on Friday, hitting $88.80. 1,499,200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,016,930. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $89.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.48. Arthur J Gallagher & Co has a 52 week low of $68.19 and a 52 week high of $92.74. The company has a market cap of $16.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.04. Arthur J Gallagher & Co had a return on equity of 14.19% and a net margin of 9.77%. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. Arthur J Gallagher & Co’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Arthur J Gallagher & Co will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. Arthur J Gallagher & Co’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.86%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $93.00 price objective (up previously from $88.00) on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Barclays set a $107.00 price objective on Arthur J Gallagher & Co and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $90.00 price objective on Arthur J Gallagher & Co and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arthur J Gallagher & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Arthur J Gallagher & Co from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Partners LLC raised its position in Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 3,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia increased its position in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 35.6% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 2,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 3,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 26,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,068,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. 81.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services to entities in the United States and internationally. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

