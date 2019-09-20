Artemis Vct (LON:AAM) Trading Down 3.9%

Artemis Vct PLC (LON:AAM) shares fell 3.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 38.19 ($0.50) and last traded at GBX 36.05 ($0.47), 2,572 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 61% from the average session volume of 6,564 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 37.50 ($0.49).

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 38.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 32.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.72 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.36.

Get Artemis Vct alerts:

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 8th were paid a GBX 3 ($0.04) dividend. This represents a yield of 7.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 8th. Artemis Vct’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -0.57%.

Artemis VCT plc is a venture capital trust specializing in making investments in the companies whose shares are traded on AIM, ISDX, and unquoted companies. It typically invests in the industrial, technology, health care, consumer services, financials, consumer goods, utilities, and oil & gas sector.

Read More: Using the New Google Finance Tool



Receive News & Ratings for Artemis Vct Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artemis Vct and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.