Armistice Capital Master Fund Buys 396,072 Shares of Reshape Lifesciences Inc (OTCMKTS:RSLS) Stock

Reshape Lifesciences Inc (OTCMKTS:RSLS) major shareholder Armistice Capital Master Fund purchased 396,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.05 per share, for a total transaction of $19,803.60. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Armistice Capital Master Fund also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 29th, Armistice Capital Master Fund purchased 200,000 shares of Reshape Lifesciences stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.07 per share, for a total transaction of $14,000.00.

On Thursday, August 8th, Armistice Capital Master Fund purchased 350,000 shares of Reshape Lifesciences stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.07 per share, for a total transaction of $24,500.00.

On Friday, July 26th, Armistice Capital Master Fund purchased 500,000 shares of Reshape Lifesciences stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.08 per share, for a total transaction of $40,000.00.

RSLS traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.06. 129,200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 248,621. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.12 and its 200 day moving average is $0.14. Reshape Lifesciences Inc has a 12 month low of $0.04 and a 12 month high of $8.40.

Reshape Lifesciences (OTCMKTS:RSLS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The medical device company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.45 million for the quarter. Reshape Lifesciences had a negative net margin of 689.90% and a negative return on equity of 86.52%.

Reshape Lifesciences Company Profile

ReShape Lifesciences Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design and development of devices that use neuroblocking technology to treat obesity, metabolic diseases, and other gastrointestinal disorders. Its proprietary neuroblocking technology, vBloc Therapy is designed to intermittently block the vagus nerve using electrical impulses.

