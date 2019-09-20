Argus Analysts Give Corning (NYSE:GLW) a $42.00 Price Target

Corning (NYSE:GLW) received a $42.00 price objective from investment analysts at Argus in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the electronics maker’s stock. Argus’ target price suggests a potential upside of 51.30% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Corning from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Deutsche Bank set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Corning and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Corning from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective (down previously from $40.00) on shares of Corning in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Corning presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.67.

Get Corning alerts:

Shares of NYSE:GLW traded up $0.16 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,368,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,995,551. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Corning has a 12 month low of $26.78 and a 12 month high of $36.56. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.04 billion, a PE ratio of 15.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.18.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. Corning had a net margin of 12.78% and a return on equity of 15.60%. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Corning will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Clark S. Kinlin sold 9,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.94, for a total transaction of $270,095.98. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 70,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,973,905.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in shares of Corning by 19.2% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 29,938 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $995,000 after acquiring an additional 4,823 shares during the period. Foresters Investment Management Company Inc. increased its holdings in Corning by 166.1% during the second quarter. Foresters Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 853,300 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $28,355,000 after buying an additional 532,600 shares during the period. Flinton Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Corning by 16.4% during the second quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 227,808 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $7,570,000 after buying an additional 32,116 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Corning by 24.3% during the second quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 9,709 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 1,895 shares during the period. Finally, Duality Advisers LP increased its holdings in Corning by 131.8% during the first quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 116,110 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,843,000 after buying an additional 66,010 shares during the period. 71.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Corning

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment manufactures glass substrates for organic light-emitting diodes and liquid crystal displays used in televisions, notebook computers, and flat panel desktop monitors.

Read More: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.