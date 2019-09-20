Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) Trading Up 5.9%

Ardelyx Inc (NASDAQ:ARDX) shares were up 5.9% on Friday . The company traded as high as $5.22 and last traded at $5.17, approximately 1,045,676 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 125% from the average daily volume of 465,039 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.88.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ARDX shares. ValuEngine upgraded Ardelyx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $15.00 price target on Ardelyx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.12. The company has a current ratio of 7.79, a quick ratio of 7.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $306.46 million, a P/E ratio of -3.19 and a beta of 1.71.

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.60 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ardelyx Inc will post -1.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ARDX. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Ardelyx by 297.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,289 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 6,950 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Ardelyx in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ardelyx in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Ardelyx in the 2nd quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Ardelyx by 81.9% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 100,564 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 45,280 shares in the last quarter. 72.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX)

Ardelyx, Inc, a specialized biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells medicines for the treatment of cardio renal diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is tenapanor, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation, as well as in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of hyperphosphatemia in end-stage renal disease patients on dialysis.

