ArcticCoin (ARC) Price Tops $0.0422 on Exchanges

ArcticCoin (CURRENCY:ARC) traded down 12.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 20th. ArcticCoin has a market capitalization of $1.04 million and $1,846.00 worth of ArcticCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ArcticCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0422 or 0.00000513 BTC on major exchanges including Livecoin, YoBit and Cryptopia. During the last seven days, ArcticCoin has traded down 25.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00006260 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Pura (PURA) traded up 122.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded down 30% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000031 BTC.

DigitalPrice (DP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Adzcoin (ADZ) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Uro (URO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000536 BTC.

About ArcticCoin

ArcticCoin (ARC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 24th, 2014. ArcticCoin’s total supply is 24,759,842 coins. ArcticCoin’s official website is arcticcoin.org . ArcticCoin’s official Twitter account is @ArcticCoin_Main and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling ArcticCoin

ArcticCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, YoBit and Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ArcticCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ArcticCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ArcticCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

