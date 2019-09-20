Arctic Star Exploration (CVE:ADD) Shares Down 8%

Arctic Star Exploration Corp (CVE:ADD) was down 8% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, approximately 121,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 588,005 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.57 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.72.

About Arctic Star Exploration (CVE:ADD)

Arctic Star Exploration Corp., a junior natural resource company, acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Canada and Finland. The company primarily explores for diamond and niobium/rare earth deposits. Its flagship project is the Timantti diamond project covering an area of 243 hectares exploration permit and 193,700 hectares exploration reservation located in Finland.

Featured Story: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Receive News & Ratings for Arctic Star Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arctic Star Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.