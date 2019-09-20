Arcosa Inc (NYSE:ACA) Shares Bought by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Arcosa Inc (NYSE:ACA) by 110.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 115,843 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,683 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Arcosa were worth $4,359,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ACA. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Arcosa in the second quarter worth approximately $25,790,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Arcosa in the 1st quarter valued at about $20,750,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in Arcosa in the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,660,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Arcosa in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,006,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Arcosa by 74.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 160,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,900,000 after acquiring an additional 68,670 shares during the last quarter. 84.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Arcosa alerts:

NYSE ACA traded up $0.27 on Friday, reaching $34.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 351,608. Arcosa Inc has a twelve month low of $21.00 and a twelve month high of $39.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 3.07. The stock has a market cap of $1.66 billion and a PE ratio of 18.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $33.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.01.

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.18. Arcosa had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 5.14%. The company had revenue of $434.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $429.22 million. Arcosa’s revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Arcosa Inc will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 11th. Arcosa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.99%.

ACA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Arcosa from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Sidoti initiated coverage on shares of Arcosa in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.12.

Arcosa Company Profile

Arcosa, Inc manufactures and sells infrastructure-related products and services for the construction, energy, and transportation markets. It operates through three segments: Construction Products Group, Energy Equipment Group, and Transportation Products Group. The Construction Products Group segment offers lightweight and natural construction aggregates, and trench shields and shoring products that are used in construction landscape, including commercial, industrial, road and bridge, and underground construction.

See Also: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arcosa Inc (NYSE:ACA).

Receive News & Ratings for Arcosa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcosa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.