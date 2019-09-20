Arch Coal (NYSE:ARCH) Hits New 1-Year Low at $71.06

Arch Coal Inc (NYSE:ARCH) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $71.06 and last traded at $71.62, with a volume of 32704 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $75.99.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ARCH shares. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Arch Coal from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Arch Coal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. B. Riley set a $116.00 target price on shares of Arch Coal and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. TheStreet cut shares of Arch Coal from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Arch Coal from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.17.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $77.50 and its 200-day moving average is $87.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Arch Coal (NYSE:ARCH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The energy company reported $3.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.23 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $570.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $558.75 million. Arch Coal had a net margin of 14.31% and a return on equity of 48.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.06 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Arch Coal Inc will post 15.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. Arch Coal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.88%.

In related news, Director Holly K. Koeppel bought 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $89.02 per share, for a total transaction of $195,844.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $195,844. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arch Coal during the second quarter worth $32,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Arch Coal by 40.8% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 507 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Arch Coal during the second quarter worth $60,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in shares of Arch Coal during the second quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in shares of Arch Coal during the second quarter worth $76,000.

Arch Coal, Inc produces and sells thermal and metallurgical coal from surface and underground mines. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated nine active mines. It also owned or controlled primarily through long-term leases approximately 28,292 acres of coal land in Ohio; 1,060 acres of coal land in Maryland; 10,195 acres of coal land in Virginia; 359,122 acres of coal land in West Virginia; 81,868 acres of coal land in Wyoming; 268,802 acres of coal land in Illinois; 33,527 acres of coal land in Kentucky; 9,840 acres of coal land in Montana; 21,802 acres of coal land in New Mexico; 358 acres of coal land in Pennsylvania; and 19,146 acres of coal land in Colorado, as well as owned or controlled through long-term leases smaller parcels of property in Alabama, Indiana, Washington, Arkansas, California, Utah, and Texas.

