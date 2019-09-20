Arcblock Achieves Market Capitalization of $19.15 Million (ABT)

Arcblock (CURRENCY:ABT) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 20th. Arcblock has a total market cap of $19.15 million and $3.46 million worth of Arcblock was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Arcblock token can now be purchased for $0.19 or 0.00001908 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX, LBank, OKEx and DragonEX. In the last week, Arcblock has traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Arcblock alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009849 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.48 or 0.00211001 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $123.75 or 0.01215468 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0743 or 0.00000730 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000170 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.53 or 0.00093559 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00017774 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00020658 BTC.

Arcblock Profile

Arcblock was first traded on January 6th, 2018. Arcblock’s total supply is 186,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 98,554,305 tokens. The official website for Arcblock is www.arcblock.io . Arcblock’s official Twitter account is @ArcBlock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Arcblock is /r/arcblock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Arcblock

Arcblock can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, Kucoin, CoinBene, Cobinhood, OKEx, Bithumb, LBank, DragonEX, Huobi, Bibox, IDEX, BitMart and Gate.io. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arcblock directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arcblock should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Arcblock using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Arcblock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Arcblock and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.