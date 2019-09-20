ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) Given a $35.00 Price Target by SunTrust Banks Analysts

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) has been given a $35.00 target price by research analysts at SunTrust Banks in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the transportation company’s stock. SunTrust Banks’ target price points to a potential upside of 14.04% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on ARCB. ValuEngine raised shares of ArcBest from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Cowen raised shares of ArcBest from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ArcBest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of ArcBest from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of ArcBest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARCB traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.69. The stock had a trading volume of 319,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 266,031. The company has a market capitalization of $783.21 million, a PE ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 1.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. ArcBest has a 1 year low of $24.68 and a 1 year high of $50.34.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $771.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $779.07 million. ArcBest had a net margin of 2.77% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that ArcBest will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARCB. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ArcBest by 280.5% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,891 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,394 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of ArcBest in the second quarter valued at about $87,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of ArcBest by 1,924.5% in the second quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 3,887 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 3,695 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in shares of ArcBest in the first quarter valued at about $122,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ArcBest by 30.5% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,915 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.45% of the company’s stock.

About ArcBest

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation services and integrated logistics solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

