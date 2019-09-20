Aragon Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $13,812.00 (ANT)

Aragon (CURRENCY:ANT) traded 2.7% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 20th. Aragon has a total market cap of $26.98 million and approximately $13,812.00 worth of Aragon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Aragon has traded up 1.9% against the US dollar. One Aragon token can currently be bought for $0.91 or 0.00008943 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bitfinex, Upbit, GOPAX and Liqui.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002868 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009870 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.30 or 0.00209858 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $122.48 or 0.01206631 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0732 or 0.00000721 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000169 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.45 or 0.00093110 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00017654 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00020786 BTC.

Aragon Token Profile

Aragon launched on May 5th, 2017. Aragon’s total supply is 39,609,524 tokens and its circulating supply is 29,700,256 tokens. Aragon’s official Twitter account is @AragonProject . Aragon’s official message board is blog.aragon.one . The official website for Aragon is aragon.one

Aragon Token Trading

Aragon can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, GOPAX, AirSwap, Upbit, IDEX, Bitfinex, Liqui and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aragon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aragon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aragon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

