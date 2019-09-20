AquaVenture (NYSE:WAAS) Shares Down 7.3%

AquaVenture Holdings Ltd (NYSE:WAAS)’s share price dropped 7.3% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $18.50 and last traded at $18.70, approximately 781,190 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 545% from the average daily volume of 121,054 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.17.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine downgraded AquaVenture from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AquaVenture from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of AquaVenture in a research report on Sunday, August 11th. Finally, Roth Capital assumed coverage on AquaVenture in a research report on Friday, June 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.25.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $628.95 million, a PE ratio of -23.97 and a beta of 0.89.

AquaVenture (NYSE:WAAS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.11. AquaVenture had a negative return on equity of 5.55% and a negative net margin of 10.53%. The business had revenue of $51.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.19) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 49.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that AquaVenture Holdings Ltd will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in AquaVenture during the second quarter worth about $1,515,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in AquaVenture during the second quarter worth about $224,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in AquaVenture by 313.6% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 166,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,317,000 after buying an additional 125,968 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in AquaVenture during the second quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. lifted its position in AquaVenture by 1,776.7% during the second quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 4,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 3,962 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.63% of the company’s stock.

AquaVenture Holdings Limited provides water-as-a-service solutions in North America, the Caribbean, and South America. The company operates in two segments, Seven Seas Water and Quench. It offers desalination, wastewater treatment, and water reuse solutions to governmental, municipal, industrial, property developer, and hospitality customers; and point-of-use (POU) filtered water systems and related services to approximately 50,000 institutional and commercial customers.

