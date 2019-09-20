Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Acquired by Pitcairn Co.

Pitcairn Co. grew its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,591 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,225 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for 0.8% of Pitcairn Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Apple were worth $8,430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY increased its position in Apple by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY now owns 4,412 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $873,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Monument Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 2,438 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Landmark Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Landmark Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,357 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,456,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. MA Private Wealth boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. MA Private Wealth now owns 16,134 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,193,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Timber Creek Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 16,839 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,332,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. 58.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,376 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.47, for a total value of $951,648.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.02, for a total value of $3,745,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,150,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $246,290,577.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 304,536 shares of company stock valued at $62,894,611. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AAPL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Maxim Group decreased their price target on Apple from $211.00 to $204.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $243.00 price target on Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Rosenblatt Securities set a $150.00 target price on Apple and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price (up previously from $240.00) on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Nomura upped their target price on Apple from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $218.08.

Shares of AAPL stock traded up $1.07 on Friday, reaching $222.03. 558,316 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,914,530. The stock has a market cap of $997.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $208.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $198.09. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $142.00 and a 1-year high of $233.47.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.08. Apple had a return on equity of 52.13% and a net margin of 21.50%. The firm had revenue of $53.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.34 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 11.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

