Apollo Medical Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:AMEH) Director Buys $40,560.00 in Stock

Apollo Medical Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:AMEH) Director Michael F. Eng acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.28 per share, for a total transaction of $40,560.00.
Shares of AMEH opened at $20.21 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $745.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.59 and a beta of -0.95. Apollo Medical Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $13.36 and a 1 year high of $23.32. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 2.14.
Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $130.05 million for the quarter. Apollo Medical had a return on equity of 5.28% and a net margin of 1.94%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Apollo Medical Holdings Inc will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.
Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Apollo Medical from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. ValuEngine cut Apollo Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Apollo Medical from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th.
Apollo Medical Company Profile
Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc, a physician-centric integrated population health management company, provides medical care services. The company offers care coordination services to principal constituents of the healthcare delivery system, including patients, families, primary care physicians, specialists, acute care hospitals, alternative sites of inpatient care, physician groups, and health plans.
