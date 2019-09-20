Apollo Medical Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:AMEH) Director Buys $40,560.00 in Stock

Apollo Medical Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:AMEH) Director Michael F. Eng acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.28 per share, for a total transaction of $40,560.00.

Shares of AMEH opened at $20.21 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $745.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.59 and a beta of -0.95. Apollo Medical Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $13.36 and a 1 year high of $23.32. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 2.14.

Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $130.05 million for the quarter. Apollo Medical had a return on equity of 5.28% and a net margin of 1.94%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Apollo Medical Holdings Inc will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMEH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Apollo Medical by 113.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 922 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Apollo Medical by 1,518.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 3,203 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Apollo Medical during the 1st quarter valued at $106,000. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Apollo Medical by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 15,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Apollo Medical by 52.4% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 6,816 shares during the period. 7.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Apollo Medical from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. ValuEngine cut Apollo Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Apollo Medical from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th.

Apollo Medical Company Profile

Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc, a physician-centric integrated population health management company, provides medical care services. The company offers care coordination services to principal constituents of the healthcare delivery system, including patients, families, primary care physicians, specialists, acute care hospitals, alternative sites of inpatient care, physician groups, and health plans.

